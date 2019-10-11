Menu

Canada

Quebec provincial park employees stage 4-day strike over Thanksgiving weekend

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 10:22 am
A general strike is underway at 22 of Quebec's 23 provincial parks this holiday weekend.
A general strike is underway at 22 of Quebec's 23 provincial parks this holiday weekend. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A walkout is underway at the majority of Quebec’s provincial parks just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend.

The four-day strike began on Friday morning in 22 of 23 parks across the province. It affects about 1,200 workers who are members of the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ) union.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial park employees hold walkout amid impending general strike

The parks will remain open to the public and camping sites will also remain accessible, according to Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq), which oversees the parks.

“The accommodations and hiking trails will remain open and accessible to allow the public to enjoy the surge of colours and special charms of the fall of Quebec,” Sépaq said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: About 30 climate protesters arrested in downtown Montreal

The strike comes as the workers’ union says negotiations have stalled with management. Salary is the main sticking point.

Workers will be off the job throughout the weekend until late Monday night.

A full list of the affected parks can be found online.

— With files from the Canadian Press

ThanksgivingSEPAQSFPQQuebec parksQuebec parks strikeQuebec provincial park strikeSEPAQ strikeSociété des établissements de plein air du QuébecQuebec national parksQuebec park strikeSyndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec
