Downed power lines, slushy streets greet commuters as Colorado low pounds Manitoba

The main arteries in Winnipeg were in decent shape Friday morning as a storm system from the south pounded southern and central Manitoba.
However, gusty winds and heavy snow downed trees and power lines alike, leaving more than 25,000 customers without power just before 6 a.m., according to Manitoba Hydro.
Manitoba Hydro said crews worked through the night to restore power but anticipated more outages throughout Friday.
Highways were reported snow packed and slippery. Hwy. 1 west was closed west of Portage la Prairie to Brandon at about 5:30 a.m.
City of Winnipeg snow clearing crews were out overnight removing snow from Priority 1 streets, leaving the main roads in good shape for the morning commute. Side streets, however, were slushy and slippery.
Some flights were cancelled at Richardson International Airport, and the Winnipeg Airport Authority said those hoping to leave the city for Thanksgiving may be out of luck.
Reader Michael Ty sent us this video of a possible power transformer exploding in the West End.
