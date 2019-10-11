Downed power lines, slushy streets greet commuters as Colorado low pounds Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

The main arteries in Winnipeg were in decent shape Friday morning as a storm system from the south pounded southern and central Manitoba.

However, gusty winds and heavy snow downed trees and power lines alike, leaving more than 25,000 customers without power just before 6 a.m., according to Manitoba Hydro.

The weather is getting worse and we’re getting more reports of customers without power. Our crews will work through the night but the growing numbers of outages is slowing restoration times. Appreciate your patience as we work hard to get the lights back on. #mbstorm #mboutage — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 11, 2019

Manitoba Hydro said crews worked through the night to restore power but anticipated more outages throughout Friday.

The power outages map on the Manitoba Hydro website Friday morning at 6 a.m. Manitoba Hydro/Google Maps

Highways were reported snow packed and slippery. Hwy. 1 west was closed west of Portage la Prairie to Brandon at about 5:30 a.m.

Transcanada west of Portage now closed all the way to Brandon. Was previously closed to HWY 5 #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/FZLaHV413z — Lauren McNabb (@McNabbonGlobal) October 11, 2019

City of Winnipeg snow clearing crews were out overnight removing snow from Priority 1 streets, leaving the main roads in good shape for the morning commute. Side streets, however, were slushy and slippery.

Some flights were cancelled at Richardson International Airport, and the Winnipeg Airport Authority said those hoping to leave the city for Thanksgiving may be out of luck.

Due to the weather we are experiencing some delays and cancellations. Be sure to check with your airline for the latest or visit https://t.co/2Nv37nLOxv for up to date information. — Winnipeg Airport (@YWGairport) October 11, 2019

Reader Michael Ty sent us this video of a possible power transformer exploding in the West End.

