Sports

OHL Roundup: Thursday, October 10, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2019 10:01 pm

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Dawson McKinney’s second goal of the game stood as the winner, and the Oshawa Generals stayed undefeated on the Ontario Hockey League season by beating the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Thursday.

Kyle MacLean, Oliver Suni and Brett Neumann also scored for Oshawa (8-0-0), which extended its win streak to eight straight to open the season.

Brandon Coe, Niki Korpialho, Mitchell Russell and Cameron Peters scored for the Battalion (1-6-0).

Generals goaltender Andrew MacLean stopped 33 shots. North Bay’s Christian Cicigoi made 30 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough PetesHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersKingston FrontenacsErie OttersWindsor SpitfiresOttawa 67'sOwen Sound AttackOshawa Generalssarnia stingSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint FirebirdsSudbury Wolvesmississauga steelheadsnorth bay battalionNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
