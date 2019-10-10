Menu

Crime

American man who assaulted, kidnapped Alberta woman sentenced to 18 years

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2019 4:01 pm
The South Carolina trailer home where an Alberta woman was reportedly held captive for five days and sexually assaulted. .
The South Carolina trailer home where an Alberta woman was reportedly held captive for five days and sexually assaulted. . WSPA-TV/WYCW-TV

A South Carolina man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted an Alberta woman, after luring her south of the border with the promise of a modelling job, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Fred Russell Urey, who is 41, was arrested in May 2017.

READ MORE: South Carolina man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Alberta woman

He pleaded guilty last month to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Urey must also register as a sex offender.

READ MORE: US man charged in Alberta model’s alleged kidnapping to face trial by year’s end

The 19-year-old victim had been talking with Urey for several months and flew to Atlanta for what she believed was modelling work.

Alberta woman reportedly held captive and sexually assaulted in South Carolina makes brave escape
Alberta woman reportedly held captive and sexually assaulted in South Carolina makes brave escape

She was held captive for five days and sexually assaulted after he threatened to hurt her and her family in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: More charges against U.S. man accused of kidnapping Alberta model

When officers surrounded Urey’s trailer in Norris, S.C., the victim jumped through a plate glass window and made her escape.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
South CarolinaAtlantaHostagecriminal trialalberta modelAlberta woman captiveAlberta woman kidnappingcriminal sexual assaultAlberta model kidnappingFred Russel Urey
