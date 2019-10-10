American man who assaulted, kidnapped Alberta woman sentenced to 18 years

Send this page to someone via email

A South Carolina man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted an Alberta woman, after luring her south of the border with the promise of a modelling job, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Fred Russell Urey, who is 41, was arrested in May 2017.

He pleaded guilty last month to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Urey must also register as a sex offender.

The 19-year-old victim had been talking with Urey for several months and flew to Atlanta for what she believed was modelling work.

2:01 Alberta woman reportedly held captive and sexually assaulted in South Carolina makes brave escape Alberta woman reportedly held captive and sexually assaulted in South Carolina makes brave escape

She was held captive for five days and sexually assaulted after he threatened to hurt her and her family in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

When officers surrounded Urey’s trailer in Norris, S.C., the victim jumped through a plate glass window and made her escape.