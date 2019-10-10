Wet, cool weather slows progress on Saskatchewan harvest

Some headway was made over the last seven days harvesting the 2019 Saskatchewan crop, but wet and cool weather is slowing progress, Saskatchewan Agriculture said.

Sask Ag said Thursday in its crop report that 55 per cent of the crop is in the bin, well below the five-year average of 82 per cent for this time of year.

Another 29 per cent of the crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Officials said warm, dry and windy weather is needed to allow producers to get back in the fields.

Furthest along with the harvest is the southwest region, with 71 per cent of the crop combined.

The northeast region is at 61 per cent combined, the west-central region at 58 per cent, the southeastern region at 55 per cent, the northwest at 42 per cent and the east-central region at 39 per cent.

Sask Ag said 76 per cent of the barley crop, 59 per cent of durum, 52 per cent of spring wheat and 40 per cent of canola is in the bin. Another 48 per cent of the canola crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut, officials said.

Estimated average crop yields for the province are: 39 bushels per acre for field peas; 1,413 pounds per acre for lentils; 38 bushels per acre for canola; 23 bushels per acre for flax; 40 bushels per acre for durum; 44 bushels per acre for spring wheat and 65 bushels per acre for barley.

Much of the crop harvested to date is reported to be tough or damp and being put into grain dryers and aeration bins.

The majority of crop damage in the last seven days was reported to be caused by strong winds and frost. There are also many reports of crops sprouting, bleaching and staining, and Sask Ag said downgrading is expected at the elevator.

Officials said 14 per cent of the spring wheat is estimated to grade 1CW, while 32 and 27 per cent is estimated to grade 2CW and 3CW, respectively.

Cropland topsoil moisture is currently reported to be 15 per cent surplus, 52 per cent adequate, 30 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Sask Ag said hayland and pasture topsoil moisture is currently rated at 19 per cent surplus, 74 per cent adequate, six per cent short and one per cent very short.