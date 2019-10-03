Winter storm slows harvest operations in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Farmers were able to make some progress with the 2019 harvest before a blast of winter slowed down operations in the province.

Saskatchewan Agriculture (Sask Ag) said Thursday in its crop report that 47 per cent of the crop is now in the bin.

The five-year average for this time of year is 75 per cent.

Sask Ag said another 34 per cent of the crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Producers reported that much of the harvested crop is tough and being put into grain dryers and aeration bins.

The harvest is the furthest advanced in the southwest, with 68 per cent of the crop combined. The northeast region is at 50 per cent, the southeast and west-central regions at 46 per cent, the northwest at 34 per cent and east-central at 33 per cent.

Most areas of the grainbelt received significant moisture over the last seven days, with the Admiral area reporting 103 millimetres of precipitation, and areas around Moose Jaw receiving upwards of 40 mm.

Sask Ag said several weeks of warm and dry weather is now needed to get the crop off, but added the recent moisture is helping with topsoil moisture conditions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at 31 per cent surplus, 65 per cent adequate and four per cent short.

Hayland and pasture topsoil moisture are rated at 20 per cent surplus, 72 per cent adequate, seven per cent short and one per cent very short.

The majority of crop damage was caused by hail, strong winds, lodging, localized flooding and frost.

Farmers are also reporting crop sprouting, bleaching and staining, and downgrading of crops is expected.