Canadian agriculture innovators pitching for US$1.25M in Saskatoon

Agriculture innovators are vying for US$1.25 million through the first-ever Nutrien-Radicle Challenge Canada in Saskatoon this week.
San Diego-based acceleration fund Radicle Growth said it partnered with Saskatoon-based fertilizer company Nutrien to launch the competition.
The goal is to identify and invest in entrepreneurs who are solving agriculture and food challenges with novel tech solutions through capital infusion, officials said.
One growth-stage company will win $1 million and the winner of the early-stage competition will receive $250,000. Both winners will also gain access to Radicle and Nutrien platforms to accelerate the development of their technologies.
This is the first time investments of this size, and this manner, have been offered in the agriculture and food industry, officials said.
“Accelerating the pace of innovation in Canada and enabling new agricultural solutions that can help make growers around the world more sustainable, efficient and profitable,” Mark Thompson, chief corporate development and strategy officer at Nutrien, said in a press release.
Over 100 Canadian companies submitted proposals, and eight were chosen as finalists by Radicle.
The finalists in the growth-stage category are:
The finalists selected in the early-stage competition are:
The eight finalists will present in front of a panel of judges at the Saskatoon event on Oct. 1 and 2, with the winners announced on Wednesday afternoon.
