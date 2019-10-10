Live coverage: Federal leaders’ French debate for 2019 election

Send this page to someone via email

The six party leaders will be facing off for the second time on Thursday in the official Leaders’ Debates Commission’s French debate at 8 p.m. ET.

You can watch the debate in the player above.

Thursday night’s debate will focus on the economy and finances; the environment and energy; foreign policy and immigration; identity, ethics and governance; and service to citizens.

The debate will be moderated by Patrice Roy from Radio-Canada along with L’actualité’s Alec Castonguay, Le Soleil reporter Patricia Cloutier, Le Devoir reporter Hélène Buzzetti and editor-in-chief of La Presse François Cardinal.

The debate will be the last time all six party leaders face off before the Oct. 21 election.

Follow the latest developments from the debate in the live blog below: