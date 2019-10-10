Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Live coverage: Federal leaders’ French debate for 2019 election

By Staff Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 3:29 pm
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, second from left, speaks as Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh look on during the federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, second from left, speaks as Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh look on during the federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The six party leaders will be facing off for the second time on Thursday in the official Leaders’ Debates Commission’s French debate at 8 p.m. ET.

You can watch the debate in the player above.

Leaders’ Debate: Standout moments from the night
Leaders’ Debate: Standout moments from the night

Thursday night’s debate will focus on the economy and finances; the environment and energy; foreign policy and immigration; identity, ethics and governance; and service to citizens.

READ MORE: Canada election — Promises Trudeau, Scheer, Singh, May and Blanchet have made

The debate will be moderated by Patrice Roy from Radio-Canada along with L’actualité’s Alec Castonguay, Le Soleil reporter Patricia Cloutier, Le Devoir reporter Hélène Buzzetti and editor-in-chief of La Presse François Cardinal.

The debate will be the last time all six party leaders face off before the Oct. 21 election.

Story continues below advertisement

Follow the latest developments from the debate in the live blog below:

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaCanadian Museum Of Historyfrench language debateofficial leaders' debate2019 French-language debateFrench election date 2019
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.