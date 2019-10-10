10-year-old boy rescued from tree by Dieppe, N.B. firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

Brandyn Dann is known to be a climber, often finding his way up trees in his yard.

But on Wednesday afternoon, he climbed to new heights; and needed some help to get down.

“Approximately 20 feet, 25 feet,” estimated Mark McDonald, acting captain with the Dieppe Fire Department. “He was just a little scared.”

The 10-year-old admits, “I was showing off for my friends.”

“I climbed up the tree and I got about three quarters up,” he told Global News after being rescued. “Then I got too scared.”

“We got dispatched for a call, for a child that was uninjured, but stuck,” said Acting Captain McDonald. “(We) used our aerial truck and got the child.”

10-year-old Brandyn Dann is thankful for the firefighters who rescued him. Callum Smith/Global News

But firefighters wasted little time, escorting Dann down the ladder, before bringing the boy back down to solid ground.

Despite the rescue, the boy recalls what it was like holding on for dear life.

“I started shaking,” he said. “Then my… I just don’t even know what happened from there.”

The unusual rescue had concerned neighbours out taking in the sights.

When asked if there have been any similar calls in memory, McDonald said “Not that I can remember. We had some through the city, but not that I’ve been part of.”

Firefighters made sure he was OK before getting him back to nervous family and friends.

But aside from learning a lesson, Brandyn has a message for the first responders who brought him to safety: “Thank you… a lot; you rescued me.”