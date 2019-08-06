‘Seal’ed with a kiss: Dog shares sweet kiss with seal on banks of the Fraser River
“Lookit, they want to make friends!”
Global News viewer Melanie Yelland-DeSylva never expected to see the close encounter she witnessed on Monday after stopping on the banks of the Fraser River.
Yelland-DeSylva’s six-year-old dog Dakota was boating with friends and family when he jumped out to explore the tip of Crescent Island, near Mission, B.C.
A few minutes later a seal popped out of the water in front of the pit bull-cross.
The pair shared a sniff and then got even closer — sharing what appears to be a kiss — before the seal swam away.
Yelland-DeSylva says Dakota loves the water.
“He tried to swim around and find his new friend for the rest of the afternoon.”
