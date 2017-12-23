Year in Review 2017: Unusual animal friendships that made us smile

Cats and dogs are supposedly natural enemies, but many different animal species – including humans – don’t seem like a natural fit. But the following pairings proved otherwise with heartwarming friendships that stole our attention this year.

Cashew the duck and Bruce the Rottweiler

A pet store in Thorsby, Alta., is where an unusual friendship between a two-year-old Call duck and a 10-year-old Rottweiler flourished. Cashew the duck and canine Bruce belong to pet store owner Andra Novakowsky, who says the duck seems to prefer to hang out with dogs than other ducks. The unlikely animal pair serve as the store’s unofficial greeters, to the delight of customers.

Dog rescues baby deer floating near Long Island

A New York man and his dog helped rescue an exhausted fawn floating in Long Island Sound not just once, but twice last July. Mark Freeley was walking with his two dogs when he came across the baby deer floating in the chilly waters off the coast of Long Island. Freeley’s English golden retriever, Storm, ran into the water to fetch the animal. The spooked fawn darted back into the water but Storm and Freeley helped bring it back to shore where it was eventually transported to a shelter to recover.

Max the husky and Quackers the duckling

Another duck and dog duo is Max and Quackers, pets that belong to the Riley family in Minneapolis, Minn. The 12-year-old husky and four-year-old duck eat, drink and take walks together. Both animals have suffered losses in their lives and the Rileys say they are now inseparable.

Deer becomes man’s live-in pet after being rescued

A U.K. man formed a special bond with a muntjac deer that he rescued after it was hit by a car. The story of John Slater and the deer he named Strawberry – after the only fruit she enjoyed eating – made headlines after videos of Strawberry using a doggie door were made public. Slater said even though Strawberry had eaten most of his garden, he couldn’t imagine life without her.

Cat named DOG trains service dogs in St. Louis

A cat with an unlikely name has an important job at a training centre for dogs in St. Louis, Mo. Named DOG (pronounced dee-OH’-jee), he plays a key role in helping support dogs-in-training get comfortable around other cats and animals. Staff at the training centre say DOG is “fearless” around the dogs and even acts as if she’s one of the pups.