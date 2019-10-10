Peterborough man accused of cheque fraud: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a fraudulently cashed cheque.
Peterborough Police Service say officers investigated the theft of cheques in September which were later cashed at a bank.
Police said Thursday Michael Anthony Fontaine, 65, has been charged with fraud under $5,000.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 29.
