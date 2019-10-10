Menu

Crime

Peterborough man accused of cheque fraud: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 3:00 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man is accused of fraud involving cheques. Global News File

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a fraudulently cashed cheque.

Peterborough Police Service say officers investigated the theft of cheques in September which were later cashed at a bank.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of theft, credit card fraud

Police said Thursday Michael Anthony Fontaine, 65, has been charged with fraud under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 29.

