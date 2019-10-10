South Edmonton property once slated for new NAIT campus being sold for $50M

Send this page to someone via email

A piece of land in south Edmonton once slated to be part of an ambitious NAIT expansion is now being sold by the province.

The property is south of Ellerslie Road, between 91 Street SW and 101 Street SW, near The Orchards and Summerside neighbourhoods.

The 153-acre (62-hectare) piece of land at 1704 91 ST SW in the Ellerslie Industrial area is listed at $49.9 million. A posting online says the land is zoned for redevelopment (DC1, AP) and is ideally situated for warehousing.

A 153-acre piece of land south of Ellerslie Road, between 91 Street SW and 101 Street SW, in south Edmonton being sold by the Alberta government. Credit: Government of Alberta

The land, owned by the province for the past 12 years, was at one point set to be home to large expansion of Edmonton’s NAIT college named after late premier Ralph Klein.

In 2006, the college announced the south campus would feature five facilities offering a wide variety of programming including: mobile crane operator, rig technician, industrial heavy equipment technology, roofer and forest technology.

It was also supposed to have a 865-bed student residence, two parkades and parking to accommodate about 3,400 vehicles. The campus would have accommodated about 12,600 students by 2016 – as part a 10-year vision NAIT had for the site.

A large unveiling of the plan was held in November 2006, attended by Klein himself, but the plan never came to fruition.

Ralph Klein unveiling the planned NAIT campus in south Edmonton that was supposed to be named after him. Global News

Diane Carter, press secretary for Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda, said the province has owned the property since 2007 when it was acquired in a land exchange with private developer Brookfield Residential.

The land title listed the property as being worth $14 million at the time of the swap.

“The property had been earmarked for NAIT to build a new campus but became surplus when the school was able to buy Blatchford land next to their main campus,” she said. Tweet This

Back in February, the City of Edmonton and NAIT confirmed the school’s 53-acre expansion to the Blatchford development on the old City Centre Airport lands.

Carter said the public sale listing was approved this summer.

“Our government has to make smart choices to get Alberta’s finances back in order and this sale makes sense because the land is no longer needed,” Carter said, adding the previous NDP government also sold surplus land.

A news release announcing the land sale said realtor Dylan Kelley is “advertising the listing to potential international developers.” Details on what that entails is not known.

“This land sale will help us generate additional revenue for the province without burdening the taxpayer,” a statement by Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda said, adding it was an example of the province managing its properties in a way that provides the most value for Albertans.

According to the Cty of Edmonton, the non-residential land is currently assessed at $17.963 million.

Global News reached out to NAIT, but as of publishing had not received a reply.