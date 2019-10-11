Ed Tait’s “Five Things” for the Blue Bombers vs Montreal on Saturday

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a chance to gain some revenge against an opponent that began what has been a costly three-game-late-season slide, when the Blue and Gold host the Montreal Alouettes in a 3 p.m. start on Saturday Afternoon at IG Field. Bob Irving, Doug Brown, Ed Tait, and the rest of the 680 CJOB crew will kick off the broadcast with the pre-game show at 1 p.m.

5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



1. These two clubs meet for the second time in a month, the first coming back on Sept. 21 when the Bombers coughed up a 20-point fourth-quarter lead in a 38-37 loss in Montreal. That defeat, as painful as it is to remind everyone, marked the biggest blown lead in Bombers franchise history.

The Bombers have already locked up a playoff spot and still have a shot at a home playoff date with three games remaining — this one against the Alouettes before a home-and-home doubleheader with the Calgary Stampeders to round out the regular season.

2. Saturday is the Bombers Second Annual Family Day.

The notable features of the event include:

– $15 youth tickets

-An American Ninja Warrior Jr. obstacle course in the tailgate area with a chance to win a trip to the Grey Cup, Marvel and Paw Patrol characters, including Spiderman, Iron Man, Chase & Sky -As well, the first 5,000 kids aged 12-and-under through the gates get a free Bombers lunch bag.

3. The Bombers will start QB Chris Streveler against the Alouettes, but also made a move this week before the Canadian Football League trade deadline to bolster their bullpen. The club sent a third-round pick to the Toronto Argonauts for veteran QB Zach Collaros and a fifth-round pick.

The 31-year-old Collaros has a career won-lost record of 34-31 during his time with Toronto, Hamilton and Saskatchewan, but has taken only two snaps this year after being injured on an illegal hit in the first game of the season. Collaros had been practising with the Argos before the trade and is medically cleared to return to action.

Winnipeg now has four quarterbacks in Streveler, Collaros, Sean McGuire and Trevor Knight.

4. Teams have long been keying on Andrew Harris in an attempt to stop the run, but the Bombers veteran running back continues to lead the league in rushing and now has 1,095 yards on the ground.

Harris was particularly effective in the Bombers loss in Montreal, rushing 12 times for 76 yards and also pulling in five passes for 112 yards.

5. The Bombers are 6-1 at home this season with two dates at IG Field remaining. The last time the Bombers posted seven wins at home came in 2007, when they were 7-2.

The club record for home wins is eight, which was first set in 1972 and has been achieved nine times, most recently in 2002.

Next: The Bombers are on the road in Calgary next Saturday, Oct. 19 (6 p.m. CT) in their second-last game of the season. Winnipeg’s final regular-season game goes Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., when the Stampeders pay a return visit.

Fans seeking tickets should call 204-784-7448 or visit bluebombers.com/tickets.

