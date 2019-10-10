Menu

Traffic

Transport truck crash on Hwy. 401 in Kingston leads to fuel spill, fire

By Mark Ladan Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 11:23 am
The aftermath of a transport truck fire on Highway 401 in Kingston on Thursday morning.
The aftermath of a transport truck fire on Highway 401 in Kingston on Thursday morning. Twitter/@OPP_ER

The Ministry of Environment spent much of Thursday morning cleaning up the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 15 in Kingston after a transport truck crash led to a fire.

Frontenac OPP and Kingston Fire and Rescue were called to the scene just before 2:30 a.m.

Police say the transport truck hit a concrete barrier, causing a fuel spill that resulted in a fire that destroyed both the vehicle’s tractor and trailer.

The collision closed a section of the highway and caused major traffic holdups in downtown Kingston as many motorists did not go north of the city to take the emergency detour route.

The cleanup is expected to take several hours.

The Ministry of the Environment is managing the fuel cleanup, and the Ministry of Transportation is assessing any damage to the road because of the fire.

Police say the driver of the truck was uninjured and that charges are not anticipated.

