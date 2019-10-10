Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigating after equipment reportedly stolen, sold in ‘garage sale environment’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 11:18 am
Hamilton police are looking for reportedly stolen items they say may have been sold off in a "garage sale environment.".
Hamilton police are looking for reportedly stolen items they say may have been sold off in a "garage sale environment.". Hamilton Police Service

Police say they are looking to recover some high-end industrial items that were allegedly stolen from a Glanbrook business in September and later sold on the property.

The force’s break and enter, auto theft and robbery (BEAR) branch says the equipment was likely sold in a “garage sale environment” during the week of Sept. 23 to 30.

READ MORE: Copper wire theft causes power outage in Welland: police

Investigators say suspects broke into a commercial business at 4351 Highway 6 during the last week of September and removed equipment used for painting and chroming metals.

Hamilton police allege equipment used for painting and chroming metals was stolen and illegally sold off in a "garage sale environment" at a red barn in Glanbrook.
Hamilton police allege equipment used for painting and chroming metals was stolen and illegally sold off in a "garage sale environment" at a red barn in Glanbrook. Google Maps

 

Detectives allege the items were then sold to unsuspecting buyers on the same property without the owner’s knowledge.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-8939 or 905-546-2991.

Story continues below advertisement
6 men face 63 charges after allegedly robbing truck with $7M of cargo in Brampton
6 men face 63 charges after allegedly robbing truck with $7M of cargo in Brampton
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHighway 6GlanbrookStolen Equipment4351 Highway 6dalgleishGlanbrook crimeGlanbrook garage salehamilton police bear branchred barn glanbrookstolen painting and chroming metals
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.