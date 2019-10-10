Hamilton police investigating after equipment reportedly stolen, sold in ‘garage sale environment’

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are looking to recover some high-end industrial items that were allegedly stolen from a Glanbrook business in September and later sold on the property.

The force’s break and enter, auto theft and robbery (BEAR) branch says the equipment was likely sold in a “garage sale environment” during the week of Sept. 23 to 30.

Investigators say suspects broke into a commercial business at 4351 Highway 6 during the last week of September and removed equipment used for painting and chroming metals.

Hamilton police allege equipment used for painting and chroming metals was stolen and illegally sold off in a "garage sale environment" at a red barn in Glanbrook. Google Maps

Detectives allege the items were then sold to unsuspecting buyers on the same property without the owner’s knowledge.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-8939 or 905-546-2991.

