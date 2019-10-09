Menu

Copper wire theft causes power outage in Welland: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 6:36 pm
Investigators say the suspects' actions caused a power outage in parts of the city due to damage to nearby hydro lines. File / Global News

Police in Welland, Ont. are investigating the alleged theft of copper wire in the city’s east end that’s believed to have caused a power outage.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they got a call early Wednesday morning about a suspicious person in a Hydro One field in Welland.

Officers on scene were able to track down two Port Colbourne men with the aid of the canine unit and witnesses.

Investigators say the suspects’ actions caused a power outage in parts of the city due to damage to nearby hydro lines.

The two accused, both 36 years old, have been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments, with one of the two receiving an additional charge of mischief, say police.

Detectives say the investigation is on-going.

