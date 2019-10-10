Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Minnesota faces Winnipeg for division battle

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 10, 2019 3:23 am

Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (2-2-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Minnesota in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Winnipeg went 13-12-1 in Central Division games and 25-12-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Jets compiled a .911 save percentage while allowing 2.8 goals on 33.3 shots per game last season.

Minnesota went 23-22-5 in Western Conference action and 21-18-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wild scored 49 power play goals on 241 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Jets Injuries: Dmitry Kulikov: out (personal), Josh Morrissey: day to day (upper body).

Story continues below advertisement

Wild Injuries: Greg Pateryn: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueJetsWinnipeg hockeyJets hockey
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.