Sports

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, October 9, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 10:52 pm

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Brady Lyle and Aidan Dudas scored shootout goals to lift the Owen Sound Attack to a 4-3 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Wednesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Dudas also scored in regulation for Owen Sound (4-2-1) and Kirill Nizhnikov and Sergey Popov, with the tying goal in the final minute of the third period, added the others.

Liam Hawel, Jonathan Yantsis and Ryan Stepien supplied the offence for the Rangers (3-1-3), who led 3-1 early in the third.

Attack goaltender Mack Guzda stopped 26 shots.

Kitchener’s Jacob Ingham made 43 saves.

PETES 4 SPIRIT 0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Hunter Jones stopped all 23 shots he faced and Nick Robertson and Liam Kirk had a goal and an assist apiece as Peterborough (5-2-0) blanked the Spirit (4-4-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
