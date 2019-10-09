Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Lethbridge’s Water Tower Grill to close Friday

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 10:43 pm
A file photo of The Water Tower Grill in Lethbridge.
A file photo of The Water Tower Grill in Lethbridge. Global News

Lethbridge’s Water Tower Grill will be shuttered later this week.

A staff member told Global News on Wednesday evening the restaurant will be closing its doors permanently following its dinner service on Friday.

Related News

The business owned by Calgary-based Vintage Group opened in 2018, after completing renovations to the iconic space.

At the time it was hoped the business venture would breath new life into the historic building.

READ MORE: New restaurant to open in Lethbridge’s iconic water tower

The Water Tower Grill becomes the latest restaurant venture to fail at the prominent Mayor Magrath Drive location.

The staff member Global News spoke with on Wednesday said they were not provided with reasons for the closure when they received notice this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to Vintage Group for comment late Wednesday but has not yet received a response.

New restaurant to open in Lethbridge’s iconic water tower
New restaurant to open in Lethbridge’s iconic water tower
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Lethbridge restaurantLethbridge water towerLethbridge Water Tower ClosingLethbridge Water Tower GrillVintage GroupWater Tower ClosingWater tower grill
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.