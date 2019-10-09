Lethbridge’s Water Tower Grill to close Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge’s Water Tower Grill will be shuttered later this week.

A staff member told Global News on Wednesday evening the restaurant will be closing its doors permanently following its dinner service on Friday.

The business owned by Calgary-based Vintage Group opened in 2018, after completing renovations to the iconic space.

At the time it was hoped the business venture would breath new life into the historic building.

The Water Tower Grill becomes the latest restaurant venture to fail at the prominent Mayor Magrath Drive location.

The staff member Global News spoke with on Wednesday said they were not provided with reasons for the closure when they received notice this week.

Global News reached out to Vintage Group for comment late Wednesday but has not yet received a response.

