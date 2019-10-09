Menu

Liberal Seamus O’Regan taking break from campaign trail due to father’s health

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 5:31 pm
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Liberal candidate Seamus O’Regan says he’s taking some time off from campaigning to spend time with his family.

The incumbent from Newfoundland and Labrador’s St. John’s South-Mount Pearl riding announced today he’s taking a break to be by his father’s side as he faces a serious health challenge.

O’Regan posted a message on Twitter thanking his campaign team, staff at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s and well-wishers who have expressed support.

O’Regan won the riding in 2015 and served as minister of veterans affairs and most recently minister of Indigenous services in Justin Trudeau’s government.

He is the second Liberal candidate in two days to suspend a campaign, with less than two weeks left before the Oct. 21 election.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Ontario candidate Filomena Tassi, the minister of seniors, said she was taking time off to care for her mother who is seriously ill.

Leaders’ Debate Wrap: How Indigenous issues were discussed
Leaders’ Debate Wrap: How Indigenous issues were discussed
