‘I’m honoured’: Winfield conservationist recognized with land dedication

The Southern Interior Land Trust (SILT) honoured wildlife conservationist Ron Taylor by dedicating 12 acres of land in his name on Sept. 28.
The R.E Taylor Conservation Property, a streamside wildlife habitat, is located on the banks of Keremeos Creek, near Olalla.
SILT is a non-profit land trust dedicated to preserving wildlife habitat.
“I have and still am working with the B.C. Wildlife Federation (BCWF) and they were involved with conservation,” Taylor told Global News, “and we ran some fundraisers and raised some money so that we could buy some property for wildlife.”
According to SILT, this purchase is the fifth and most recent addition to its conservation holdings.
Taylor said it’s not only home to six at-risk species, but other animals “that just pass through going from one side of the valley to the other.”
SILT said it wanted to honour Taylor for his years of commitment to wildlife preservation.
Taylor helped create the land trust in 1988, with SILT adding he has mentored hundreds of people regarding fishing, hunting, trapping, biology and conservationism.
The 84-year-old is still involved in assisting with the Oceala Fish and Game Club and the B.C. Wildlife Federation.
Taylor said it is an honour to have a piece of conservation property dedicated to him.
COMMENTS