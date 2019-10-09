Menu

Canada

School bus crash slows down traffic on Ring Road

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 12:40 pm
Regina police are investigating a collision that happened on Ring Road on Wednesday morning involving a school bus and two other vehicles. .
Regina police are investigating a collision that happened on Ring Road on Wednesday morning involving a school bus and two other vehicles. . Stewart Manhas / Global News

Drivers were held up on Ring Road on Wednesday morning due to a collision involving a school bus.

The crash happened near the Wascana Creek bridges at about 8:30 a.m. and involved three vehicles.

READ MORE: Icy roads a factor in Banff tour bus rollover that sent 24 people to hospital: RCMP

All vehicles were travelling in the southwest bound lanes.

Regina police said the bus was carrying 11 passengers, all elementary students.

EMS was called to the scene, but police confirmed there were no injuries to report.

READ MORE: SUV driver airlifted to hospital after collision with school bus west of Edmonton

Regina residents woke up to snow and icy conditions on Wednesday, which police say may have been a factor in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic is expected to remain slow-moving until the afternoon, according to police.

Police said they are still investigating and do not know at this time if charges will be laid.

