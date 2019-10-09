Waterloo police launch calendar featuring canine unit to support Special Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have launched a new calendar for 2020 featuring members of its canine unit.

The calendar showcases Chase, Grim, Ranger and Tracker as they work to solve a case.

READ MORE: Puppies abandoned in Kitchener park ready for adoption — Humane Society

Proceeds from the calendar, which is available on the Waterloo police website, will go to Special Olympics Ontario.

“We are excited to launch this calendar as a fun way to not only recognize the great work of our canine unit but as a way to support the talented Special Olympics Ontario athletes,” police Chief Bryan Larkin said in a statement.

“This is also an opportunity for the community to come together and show their support for the athletes and for the Special Olympics Ontario organization.”

Story continues below advertisement

We are excited to launch our first-ever Canine calendar in support of @SOOntario! Buy online or join us October 10 at PetSmart in Kitchener to meet members of the canine unit and purchase your very own calendar! More details here: https://t.co/MvOxvjg15w pic.twitter.com/YWMKaTxD98 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 8, 2019

The 2020 Games will be held in Waterloo Region next May.

There will be an official launch event for the calendar at the PetSmart on Fairway Road in Kitchener that will feature members of the force’s canine unit.