Puppies abandoned in Kitchener park ready for adoption: Humane Society

The Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society says puppies discovered in McLennan Park in August are now ready for adoption.

The organization said 10 puppies were found abandoned in a box near the BMX park without their mother on Aug. 9.

One of the dogs, which were believed to be less than two days old, did not survive the ordeal.

The other nine were placed in foster care and became available for adoption Monday. Many were snapped up quickly, according to staff.

HELP! We've had 10 pup, 24 hours old, surrendered to care at our K-W Animal Centre. We don't know where mom is & we're in urgent need of puppy milk replacer. We're accepting donations at both our Kitchener & Stratford locations! Thank you! PS: Pups will be in foster care today. pic.twitter.com/rU6uwRXsik — KW & SP Humane Society (@kwsphumane) August 9, 2019

“It’s a bitter sweet day for all of us here at the Humane Society,” Kathrin Delutis, executive director of the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth, said in a release. “Our foster parents are saying goodbye to their puppies and their forever families are welcoming them into their homes.”

It is estimated that the cost of treatment for the animals will reach a total of over $6,000.

At the end of the day, the cost of care has exceeded our adoption fee for each puppy, which is why we say our fundraising efforts are life-saving,” Delutis said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported in some way — by donating or sending supplies.”