Canada

Puppies abandoned in Kitchener park ready for adoption: Humane Society

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 6:04 pm
The puppies were found in a box in McLennan Park in August. . Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society

The Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society says puppies discovered in McLennan Park in August are now ready for adoption.

The organization said 10 puppies were found abandoned in a box near the BMX park without their mother on Aug. 9.

READ MORE: KWSPHS launches crowdfunding campaign for Milo the dog

One of the dogs, which were believed to be less than two days old, did not survive the ordeal.

The other nine were placed in foster care and became available for adoption Monday. Many were snapped up quickly, according to staff.

“It’s a bitter sweet day for all of us here at the Humane Society,” Kathrin Delutis, executive director of the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth, said in a release. “Our foster parents are saying goodbye to their puppies and their forever families are welcoming them into their homes.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Deer killed after crashing through window of Tim Hortons in Ontario

It is estimated that the cost of treatment for the animals will reach a total of over $6,000.

At the end of the day, the cost of care has exceeded our adoption fee for each puppy, which is why we say our fundraising efforts are life-saving,” Delutis said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported in some way — by donating or sending supplies.”

