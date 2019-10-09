Menu

Crime

French citizen charged in West Vancouver crash that killed woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 12:19 pm
The scene of a fatal crash in West Vancouver in August. .
The scene of a fatal crash in West Vancouver in August. . Global News

A French citizen has been charged in an August crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 2:30 p.m., on Aug. 11, in the 7000 block of Horseshoe Bay Drive, according to police.

Related News

READ MORE: Woman killed in West Vancouver head-on collision

The female driver of one vehicle was killed, while the driver of the other vehicle was unhurt, while two of his passengers were injured.

An obituary in the North Shore News identified the victim as Sage Massey, adding she was killed while on a trip to Squamish.

Police said that 47-year-old Alban Queyras of Villefranche, France, has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

Queyras is due in North Vancouver provincial court on Oct. 30.

