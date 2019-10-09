Menu

Crime

Guelph mom charged with impaired driving after child injured in crash: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 9, 2019 10:11 am
Guelph police say the 25-year-old is facing impaired driving charges.
Guelph police say the 25-year-old is facing impaired driving charges. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after Guelph police say her child was injured in a reported hit-and-run crash in the city’s east end on Tuesday.

According to a police news release, a pickup truck travelling north on Victoria Road struck a minivan turning onto Grange Road at around 2:15 p.m.

Police said the minivan left the scene and witnesses reported it driving aggressively in nearby subdivisions a short time later.

READ MORE: SIU clears Guelph police after trespassing suspect injured during arrest

“The driver of the minivan was eventually located nearby and found to be in an intoxicated state,” police said.

The woman and her three-year-old child, who was in the minivan, were taken to Guelph General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level above 80 milligrams.

