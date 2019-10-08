SIU clears Guelph police after trespassing suspect injured during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared Guelph police after a trespassing suspect was injured while being arrested in December 2018.

Officers were called to a business on Wyndham Street North on Dec. 12 at around 3:15 a.m., where they arrested a 47-year-old man.

Police said the suspect suffered an injury during the arrest and the Special Investigations Unit were contacted.

The nature and severity of the man’s injury have not been made public, but it was enough for the SIU to invoke their mandate.

In a news release on Tuesday, Guelph police said the interim director of the SIU reported to Chief Gord Cobey that there were no grounds to proceed with criminal charges against the arresting officer.

“The Guelph Police Service is committed to contributing to the positive growth and development of our members and the community we serve,” the news release stated.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is mandated to investigate reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

