Guelph police arrest naked man in downtown core

Guelph police say an arrest has been made following reports of a naked man masturbating in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

Police didn’t say where exactly the indecent act took place but said the report was received on Saturday.

An arrest wasn’t made immediately, but police said their investigation led officers to a 21-year-old man who was taken into custody on Monday.

He was charged with committing an incident act and will make a court appearance in November.

