Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police arrest naked man in downtown core

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 7, 2019 11:17 am
Guelph police say a 21-year-old man, who was allegedly naked and masturbating in the downtown core, has been arrested.
Guelph police say a 21-year-old man, who was allegedly naked and masturbating in the downtown core, has been arrested. Matt Carty / CJOY News

Guelph police say an arrest has been made following reports of a naked man masturbating in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

Police didn’t say where exactly the indecent act took place but said the report was received on Saturday.

READ MORE: Guelph teacher likely to lose licence after sending explicit video to student

An arrest wasn’t made immediately, but police said their investigation led officers to a 21-year-old man who was taken into custody on Monday.

He was charged with committing an incident act and will make a court appearance in November.

How universities, colleges are looking after students’ mental health
How universities, colleges are looking after students’ mental health
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimedowntown guelphguelph indecent actGuelph police indecent actdowntown guelph crimeGuelph naked man masturbating
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.