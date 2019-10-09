Ikea recalls children’s bibs worldwide over choking hazard fears

Send this page to someone via email

Ikea is recalling thousands of children’s bibs worldwide as a design flaw may pose a choking hazard.

The company issued a voluntary recall for the MATVRA bib on Oct. 1 over concerns that a button closure on the back of the collar may detach.

The item was sold in a two-pack including a blue bib with green trim and a reddish bib with yellow trim. The brand’s logo is printed on a white tag on the back.

Similar bibs with a fruit-and-vegetable pattern or green-and-yellow pattern are not included in the recall “as they are made with different material,” Health Canada said.

The bibs were sold worldwide, both in stores and online, between August and September.

An estimated 1,898 bib packs were sold in Canada and 7,000 in the U.S. In China, the bibs were sold as far back as January. Nearly 9,000 were recalled there, according to local reports.

The MATVRA children’s bib sold at Ikea is being recalled due to a possible choking hazard. (Courtesy: Health Canada) Health Canada

There have been two reports of the snaps falling off, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which issued its own recall on Oct. 8.

However, the CPSC said neither incident occurred in the U.S. and no injuries were reported.

No instances of buttons detaching have been reported in Canada.

Ikea called the recall a “precautionary measure.”

“The safety of customers is a top priority for Ikea,” the company wrote in a news release.

Consumers are being asked to stop using the recalled bibs and return them to any Ikea store for a full refund or to exchange for a similar product. Proof of purchase is not required.

