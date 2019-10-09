Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

2 federal parties committed to creating wrongful conviction tribunal: Innocence Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 8:19 am
Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, his lawyer Sean MacDonald and Ron Dalton, right, from the advocacy group Innocence Canada, stand outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, his lawyer Sean MacDonald and Ron Dalton, right, from the advocacy group Innocence Canada, stand outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

TORONTO – An advocacy group pushing for justice system reforms to help the wrongly convicted will be making an announcement today in Toronto.

Innocence Canada says two of the country’s major federal parties have committed to creating a special tribunal to investigate wrongful convictions.

The organization did not say which parties have made the pledge, but the Liberals have previously announced they would do so if re-elected.

READ MORE: Innocence Canada says government should offer ‘compassionate’ compensation to Glen Assoun

Report on wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun gets released
Report on wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun gets released

Innocence Canada says a tribunal would replace the current system in which a person must convince the federal justice minister that they’ve been wrongfully convicted.

Such a tribunal has been recommended in at least five public inquiries since 1989.

Today’s news conference will take place at noon and will feature David Milgaard and Ronald Dalton, two men who served long prison sentences for murders they didn’t commit.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Innocence Canadawrongfully convictedDavid MilgaardRonald Daltonwrongful conviction tribunal
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.