Sports

Montreal visits Buffalo following shootout victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 9, 2019 3:11 am
Updated October 9, 2019 3:12 am

Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-0-1, second in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Buffalo after the Canadiens took down Toronto 6-5 in a shootout.

Buffalo finished 19-25-8 in Eastern Conference games and 21-15-5 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Sabres recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .901 save percentage.

Montreal went 15-8-5 in Atlantic Division action and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens scored 31 power play goals with a 13.2% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: day to day (upper body).

Story continues below advertisement

Canadiens Injuries: Nick Cousins: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLMontreal CanadiensNational Hockey LeagueHABSQuebec SportsMontreal HockeyCanadiensCanadiens HockeyHabs hockeyQuebec hockey
