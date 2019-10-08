Province may activate Red River Floodway Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The province says more significant precipitation on the way may lead them to activate the Red River Floodway Wednesday evening.

Southern Manitoba has already received near-record rainfall totals this fall. Now, snow is expected to move into the western part of the province Wednesday — and hit Winnipeg by Thursday.

READ MORE: Zhoda residents still fighting flood waters, seeking help from municipality

For the city, models show a range from around 5 cm to as much as 20 cm by the weekend as a Colorado Low makes its way into the province.

Levels on the Red River and Roseau River will continue to rise and are expected to peak between Oct. 10-12.

RELATED: Winnipeg endures second wettest September on record

The Red River at James Avenue is expected to hit its crest between Oct. 11-13 and is forecasted to reach between 13.89 feet and 14.59 feet.

Story continues below advertisement

The normal summer level is 6.5 feet.

1:30 Zhoda, Man. residents still fighting flood waters, looking for answers from municipality Zhoda, Man. residents still fighting flood waters, looking for answers from municipality