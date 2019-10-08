Province may activate Red River Floodway Wednesday

The province says more significant precipitation on the way may lead them to activate the Red River Floodway Wednesday evening.
Southern Manitoba has already received near-record rainfall totals this fall. Now, snow is expected to move into the western part of the province Wednesday — and hit Winnipeg by Thursday.
For the city, models show a range from around 5 cm to as much as 20 cm by the weekend as a Colorado Low makes its way into the province.
Levels on the Red River and Roseau River will continue to rise and are expected to peak between Oct. 10-12.
The Red River at James Avenue is expected to hit its crest between Oct. 11-13 and is forecasted to reach between 13.89 feet and 14.59 feet.
The normal summer level is 6.5 feet.
