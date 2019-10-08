Menu

Canada

Regina high school students take aim at reconciliation through poetry

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 6:04 pm
Regina high school students take aim at reconciliation through poetry
WATCH: Sheldon-Williams Collegiate creative writing students address reconciliation, expressing their thoughts through poetry.

Students at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate are taking aim at reconciliation, expressing its importance, through poetry.

The school’s creative writing class saw students write poems on their interpretation of Indigenous and non- Indigenous relations.

A line in Grade 11 student Laura Milligan’s poem read “eyes open, but there’s only darkness everywhere swallowing the souls of children.”

READ MORE: Indigenous educator reflects on residential schools, First Nations challenges on Orange Shirt Day

Powerful words, but a simple message.

“We need to take a moment every day and recognize our past and listen deeply to others so we can make our future better. Reconciliation is every day,” another student read.

“It’s part of everyone’s past, we are all a part of reconciliation so we all need to heal together,” Milligan said.

Story continues below advertisement

Spoken word artist Cat Abenstein visits the class once weekly, and said getting the message out there through students goes a long way in strengthening Indigenous culture.

READ MORE: First Nations and Aboriginal veterans honoured at FNUC

“As soon as students or anybody understands this at a deeper level when they’re young, they can take this work and go forward in all of their actions and all of their relationships,” Abenstein said.

“It’s totally empowering and inspiring to see youth take these leadership roles and it gives me hope that we can achieve reconciliation.”

Members of the Indigenous community were invited into the classroom, letting students share their message directly to those impacted by colonization.

“It felt important to share to them so they can understand that there are people trying to help and there (are) a lot of non-Indigenous people who are rooting for them,” Milligan said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
IndigenousHigh SchoolReconciliationHigh School StudentsIndigenous CommunitySheldon-Williams CollegiateColonizationnon-Indigenous
