Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing catches fire after takeoff, makes emergency landing

Send this page to someone via email

An airport official in Senegal says an Ethiopian Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the international airport outside the capital Dakar after an engine caught fire after takeoff.

Blaise Diagne International Airport spokesman Tidiane Tamba told The Associated Press that the pilots of the flight, which was headed to Addis Ababa via Bamako, Mali, called the control tower quickly after takeoff Tuesday morning requesting an emergency landing.

READ MORE: Ethiopian Airlines crash kills all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Ethiopian Airlines said on Twitter that a Boeing 767 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing because of a “technical problem.” It did not provide further details.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ethiopian Airlines breached Boeing 737 maintenance records, says whistleblower