World

Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing catches fire after takeoff, makes emergency landing

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 8, 2019 5:10 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 5:15 pm
The winglet of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 is seen as it sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, March 23, 2019.
The winglet of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 is seen as it sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, March 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

An airport official in Senegal says an Ethiopian Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the international airport outside the capital Dakar after an engine caught fire after takeoff.

Blaise Diagne International Airport spokesman Tidiane Tamba told The Associated Press that the pilots of the flight, which was headed to Addis Ababa via Bamako, Mali, called the control tower quickly after takeoff Tuesday morning requesting an emergency landing.

Ethiopian Airlines crash kills all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

He said the pilots reported that the right engine was on fire. The plane landed and an emergency fire crew quickly put out the flames. He said none of the 90 passengers or flight crew were injured.

Ethiopian Airlines said on Twitter that a Boeing 767 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing because of a “technical problem.” It did not provide further details.
Ethiopian Airlines breached Boeing 737 maintenance records, says whistleblower

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing 737, Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash, Boeing Crash, Boeing 767, Boeing Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing fire, Ethiopian plane fire, Ethopian Airlines, Plane fire Ethiopia
