What’s open, what’s closed in and around Barrie for Thanksgiving 2019

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Thanksgiving on Monday, Oct. 14.
Here’s what to expect:
What’s open:
- All city recreation centres
- Beer Store locations at 30 Anne St. S. and 640 Yonge St. in Barrie will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Gateway Casinos Innisfil
- Movie theatres
- Simcoe County Museum
- Some restaurants and bars
- Some pharmacies
- Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s closed:
- Barrie City Hall
- Barrie Public Library
- Georgian Mall
- LCBO store locations
- Tanger Outlets
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week.
- Zehrs locations
Transit & parking:
- Downtown parking on-street and in lots is free on all statutory holidays.
- Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- There will be no Barrie Transit service.
