Canada

What’s open, what’s closed in and around Barrie for Thanksgiving 2019

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 4:55 pm
Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Thanksgiving on Monday, Oct. 14.
Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Thanksgiving on Monday, Oct. 14. File

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Thanksgiving on Monday, Oct. 14.

Here’s what to expect:

What’s open:

  • All city recreation centres
  • Beer Store locations at 30 Anne St. S. and 640 Yonge St. in Barrie will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Gateway Casinos Innisfil
  • Movie theatres
  • Simcoe County Museum
  • Some restaurants and bars
  • Some pharmacies
  • Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s closed:

  • Barrie City Hall
  • Barrie Public Library
  • Georgian Mall
  • LCBO store locations
  • Tanger Outlets
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week.
  • Zehrs locations
Transit & parking:

  • Downtown parking on-street and in lots is free on all statutory holidays.
  • Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • There will be no Barrie Transit service.
