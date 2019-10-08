Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

10-minute delay causes back up on Ottawa LRT

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 1:00 pm
Commuters at LRT stations this morning were backed up out of the station due to a delay on Tuesday morning.
Commuters at LRT stations this morning were backed up out of the station due to a delay on Tuesday morning. Jon MacIndoe / Twitter

A 10-minute delay to LRT trains on Tuesday morning left stations along the Confederation line so full that line ups extended from platforms and up the stairs.

Delays were so long, in fact, that some buses were ordered to continue driving downtown to alleviate the backlog within the stations, according to one city councillor.

READ MORE: Will Arndt in at quarterback for Redblacks, Davis out with injury

This is the second weekday of operation after new route changes were put into effect on Sunday. With the new changes, riders must now disembark at Tunney’s Pasture Stations or Blair Stations and hop on the train.

According to the city, Monday’s commute ran well with no major interruptions with the full trains being chalked up to people learning the new system.

Story continues below advertisement

“Comments about ‘full’ trains relate to customers wanting to stay close to doors and not utilize some of the space available within the rail cars,” said OC Transpo boss John Manconi in a release. “Staff are reminding everyone to use all 14 doors, spread out throughout the train etc”

READ MORE: Rangers deal F Namestnikov to Senators

Manconi went on to say that Tuesday’s commute is also going to be monitored closely by the team, with Manconi himself onsite at Tunney’s Pasture to observe.

Crowds eventually began to reduce at around 9:30 a.m. once the service disruption was corrected.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OC TranspoOTtawa LRTOttawa TransitJohn Manconiottawa light railTunney's Pastureottawa commuteOttawa trains
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.