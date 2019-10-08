10-minute delay causes back up on Ottawa LRT

Send this page to someone via email

A 10-minute delay to LRT trains on Tuesday morning left stations along the Confederation line so full that line ups extended from platforms and up the stairs.

Delays were so long, in fact, that some buses were ordered to continue driving downtown to alleviate the backlog within the stations, according to one city councillor.

This isn’t going as planned. On a 63 now and hearing the drivers radio Code 50. Buses are to continue on to MacKenzie Bridge instead of stopping at Tunneys for the next hour. #ReallyBigServiceChange — Jenna Sudds (@JennaSudds) October 8, 2019

This is the second weekday of operation after new route changes were put into effect on Sunday. With the new changes, riders must now disembark at Tunney’s Pasture Stations or Blair Stations and hop on the train.

Update 8:17AM: Service delays of 10 minutes can be expected in both directions on O-Train Line 1 . Updates to follow. — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) October 8, 2019

According to the city, Monday’s commute ran well with no major interruptions with the full trains being chalked up to people learning the new system.

Story continues below advertisement

“Comments about ‘full’ trains relate to customers wanting to stay close to doors and not utilize some of the space available within the rail cars,” said OC Transpo boss John Manconi in a release. “Staff are reminding everyone to use all 14 doors, spread out throughout the train etc”

READ MORE: Rangers deal F Namestnikov to Senators

Manconi went on to say that Tuesday’s commute is also going to be monitored closely by the team, with Manconi himself onsite at Tunney’s Pasture to observe.

Crowds eventually began to reduce at around 9:30 a.m. once the service disruption was corrected.