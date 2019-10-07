Menu

Sports

Will Arndt in at quarterback for Redblacks, Davis out with injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 3:50 pm
Ottawa Redblacks player #8 (QB) William Arndt has been given the starting position at quarterback for the Redblacks ahead of their game against Toronto on Friday.
Ottawa Redblacks player #8 (QB) William Arndt has been given the starting position at quarterback for the Redblacks ahead of their game against Toronto on Friday. CFL PHOTO via CP - Walter Tychnowicz

OTTAWA – The slumping Ottawa Redblacks will give quarterback Will Arndt his first CFL start on Friday in Toronto against the Argonauts.

Arndt will be the third quarterback to start a game for Ottawa this year, following Dominique Davis and Jonathon Jennings.

Davis was hurt in the Redblacks’ last game on Sept. 28.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Plenty at stake as CFL teams race down the stretch

Davis and Jennings have combined to throw for eight touchdowns and 21 interceptions this season.

The 26-year-old Arndt, who signed with the team last year, has seen limited action in four games this season. The Western Connecticut State University product has completed 20-of-36 passes for 185 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

READ MORE: OHL Roundup: Sunday, October 6, 2019

The Redblacks (3-11) have lost seven in a row.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CFL, Canadian Football League, Ottawa Redblacks, Ottawa sports, Ottawa football, Dominique Davis, Jonathon Jennings, Will Arndt


Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

