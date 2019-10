Rangers deal F Namestnikov to Senators

NEW YORK – The New York Rangers traded forward Vladislav Namestnikov to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in exchange for defenceman Nick Ebert a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

The 26-year-old Namestnikov, acquired from Tampa Bay at the 2018 trade deadline as part of the deal that sent Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller to the Lightning, had 13 goals and 22 assists in 99 games with the Rangers. For his career, he has 66 goals and 92 assists in 362 games.

Ebert, 25, has appeared in one game with Belleville of the AHL this season, after totalling 11 goals and 232 assists in 49 games with Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League last season.

The Rangers now have nine picks in the 2021 draft — one in each of the first two rounds, two in each of the next two rounds, and one each in the the last three rounds.

