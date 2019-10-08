Nick Jonas heading to ‘The Voice’

Nick Jonas will be turning his big red chair around in Season 18 of The Voice.

Jonas shared the news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with his brothers, Kevin and Joe.

“Nick, you tweeted something out today, and I said I’m going to see you in a few hours so I thought I’d let you make this big announcement now,” Ellen DeGeneres said to the singer.

“I said I was going to make the announcement tomorrow, though,” Jonas responded.

Big news coming…

— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 7, 2019

“I know but I want you to do it today,” DeGeneres said on her show. ” You owe me … I’m going to ruin it, then. I have a clip, I gave you a chance.”

DeGeneres played a clip of The Voice coach Blake Shelton, who said: “Nick Jonas, how you doing, buddy? I heard that you’re going to be a new coach on The Voice and I wanted to, first of all, say congratulations. But second of all, I want to voice some concerns that I have.”

Shelton continued: “I’m going to have to look through the rules because this is my TV show but I’m not sure that you’re even old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked, buddy.”

Kelly Clarkson, who is also a coach on The Voice, appeared in the clip as well, saying: “I just want to say congratulations. I do definitely feel like the two Texans should maybe team up and form an alliance, I’m just saying.”

The Voice coach John Legend added: “Nick Jonas, it’s John Legend… your new co-worker… I just have to tell you one thing: our mission is to destroy Blake Shelton.”

“The cat’s out of the bag,” Jonas said on DeGeneres’ show. “I am so excited about this. I will be joining as one of the new coaches on The Voice. You’re basically the first people I’ve told so thank you for being part of this special moment for me.”

“Just to be clear, Blake, I’m going to kick your a–,” Jonas said while looking into the camera.

Jonas tweeted a video on Monday night, telling his followers how excited he is to be joining The Voice.

“I am so excited, Season 18 of The Voice, to be joining that crew of amazing coaches, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton,” Jonas said.

“While I’m excited to work with you guys, I’m coming for you. I’m hoping for a Season 1 win for Team Nick and a chance to work with some amazing talent.”

During a sit-down interview with Today, Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra reacted to the news.

“As a perk, I obviously knew about this news way before anyone else,” she said. “It’s super exciting. I think Nick just needs to be himself, which he’s going to.

“He knows about music so much. He’s literally been a music prodigy since he was seven years old so I think it’ll be amazing to see him working with new musicians and adding to that,” The Sky Is Pink actress said, adding: “Blake [Shelton], you better watch out.”

— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 8, 2019

After 16 seasons as a coach on the singing competition series, Adam Levine decided to exit after Season 16, and Gwen Stefani took his place for Season 17.

The Maroon 5 singer sat down with DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday to talk about his decision, admitting that he does miss being a coach.

“I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and obviously, we all know how I feel about Blake [Shelton],” Levine said.

“I do miss it but also, I don’t miss how much I had to work,” Levine said. “I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spent time with my new, young family and just have the greatest time ever.

“Now, I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little,” he said.

