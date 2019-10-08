Man suffers stab wound during dispute between neighbours in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing charges after a man suffered a stab wound during a reported dispute between neighbours in Lindsay on Monday evening.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says an argument broke out between two women outside of their adjacent homes on Russell Street West at around 6:45 p.m.

Police say a male acquaintance of one the women attempted to intervene. However, the other woman allegedly produced a knife and began waving it at the man.

The woman allegedly thrust the knife and cut the man’s hand.

Police were notified, and officers arrived and arrested the woman.

She was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering a threat to cause death.

The male victim did not require medical attention for the small wound, according to police.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim, police said.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in LIndsay on Dec. 5.