Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man suffers stab wound during dispute between neighbours in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 10:31 am
City of Kawartha Lakes police arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed a man on Monday.
City of Kawartha Lakes police arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed a man on Monday. Global Peterborough / File

A woman is facing charges after a man suffered a stab wound during a reported dispute between neighbours in Lindsay on Monday evening.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says an argument broke out between two women outside of their adjacent homes on Russell Street West at around 6:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Machete-wielding man strikes vehicle, threatens people: Peterborough police

Police say a male acquaintance of one the women attempted to intervene. However, the other woman allegedly produced a knife and began waving it at the man.

The woman allegedly thrust the knife and cut the man’s hand.

Police were notified, and officers arrived and arrested the woman.

She was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering a threat to cause death.

Story continues below advertisement
Suspect in Kingston knife attack named, described as a ‘good kid’ with demons
Suspect in Kingston knife attack named, described as a ‘good kid’ with demons

The male victim did not require medical attention for the small wound, according to police.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim, police said.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in LIndsay on Dec. 5.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeStabbingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayKnifeStabLindsay crimeCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceRussell StreetLindsay stabbingLindsay assault
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.