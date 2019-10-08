Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Trudeau heads to Nunavut as Singh, Scheer campaign in Toronto after the debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 6:01 am
Federal Election 2019: Political divide exists between men, women of different ages: Ipsos
WATCH: Political divide exists between men, women of different ages: Ipsos

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is touting his party’s climate-change policies in Iqaluit today, the first party leader to go to the North in this federal election campaign.

He’s to appear with the Liberal candidate in Nunavut, Megan Pizzo-Lyall, emphasizing climate change’s dangers to the Arctic and meeting with Inuit elders.

Then Trudeau flies back south to Toronto, which is where Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and New Democrat Jagmeet Singh are spending the day.

READ MORE: Federal leaders trade barbs on immigration, SNC-Lavalin, climate change in debate

Singh is promising to talk about a new deal for young people at a record label east of downtown, the part of the city where New Democrats stand the best chance of picking up seats.

Scheer has events in the suburbs of Markham and Mississauga, where his own party hopes to take seats from Liberals.

Why debates matter in a close campaign
Why debates matter in a close campaign

The Greens’ Elizabeth May, meanwhile, is campaigning in Montreal alongside former New Democrat MP Pierre Nantel.

With the English-language debate behind them, the leaders have a couple of days to hit the trail again before digging in to prepare for the last debate of the campaign, the official French-language debate on Thursday evening.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019Andrew Scheercanada electionDecision CanadaJagmeet Singhcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaElizabeth May
