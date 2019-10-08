Western University reaches deal with librarians, archivists to head off strike action

Send this page to someone via email

It will be business as usual at Western University.

The university sent out a release Monday night saying a tentative deal has been reached with its librarians and archivists, avoiding a potential strike.

The university’s negotiating team, as well as UWOFA-LA, the union representing the workers, are both recommending their respective parties ratify the tentative agreement.

READ MORE: London schools remain open as CUPE strike averted

The date and time for ratification votes has not been set.

Western’s Board of Governors will vote on the agreement if UWOFA-LA members decide to ratify the deal.

Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed publicly until after ratification.

Story continues below advertisement