Canada

Western University reaches deal with librarians, archivists to head off strike action

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 8, 2019 5:45 am
It will be business as usual at Western University.

The university sent out a release Monday night saying a tentative deal has been reached with its librarians and archivists, avoiding a potential strike.

The university’s negotiating team, as well as UWOFA-LA, the union representing the workers, are both recommending their respective parties ratify the tentative agreement.

READ MORE: London schools remain open as CUPE strike averted

The date and time for ratification votes has not been set.

Western’s Board of Governors will vote on the agreement if UWOFA-LA members decide to ratify the deal.

Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed publicly until after ratification.

