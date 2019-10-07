Bonjour-Santé website still down after 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of experts from three computer companies were still trying Monday afternoon to get the servers of Bonjour-Santé back up and running more than 24 hours after a mysterious incident paralyzed much of the service’s activities.

Bonjour-Santé is an online tool that helps health care patients in Quebec get an appointment with a doctor to avoid long wait times.

Louis Aucoin, a spokesperson for Bonjour-Santé, said one team has been dedicated to identifying the cause of the blockage while others were trying to restore access to servers.

READ MORE: MUHC accepting ER patients after it resolves computer systems failure

As of Monday afternoon, clinics were able to respond to about 50 per cent of the demand that Bonjour-Santé usually receives in normal days, he added. The problem does not affect people whose appointments were already made.

Story continues below advertisement

Aucoin also commented that Bonjour-Santé does not store any information likely to interest potential hackers.

Anyone with concerns about their health can call 811 to speak to a nurse.

4:04 Protecting your personal information from cyber crime Protecting your personal information from cyber crime

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise