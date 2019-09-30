MUHC asks patients to visit other ERs, cancels appointments amid computer problems

The McGill University Heath Centre (MUHC) has cancelled all clinical appointments and is asking anyone requiring emergency care to visit another hospital.

The announcement, which was made on Monday afternoon, comes as the MUHC experiences what it describes as “major problems” with its computer systems.

“The MUHC is taking all necessary measures to ensure patient safety,” the hospital network said in a statement.

While the MUHC says its systems are starting to return to normal, the institution admits the “situation remains unstable.”

Patients should take note that all clinical appointments are cancelled for the rest of the day.