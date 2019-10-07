Winnipeg Jets plan rock ‘n’ roll entrance for home opener

Send this page to someone via email

When the Winnipeg Jets step out onto the ice Thursday to take on the Minnesota Wild they’ll have a little more rock ‘n’roll in their stride than usual.

That’s because a trio of Winnipeg musicians will be playing live music during the team’s player introductions.

“I’ve been everywhere in the arena watching the Jets, I think the most crazy nerve-wracking experience is we’re going to be here and the players are going to come out here so it’s like I’m part of the game, almost getting on the ice,” said Brent Fitz, who will be banging away on the drums while the Jets take the ice.

It won’t be the first time Fitz has played Bell MTS Place — the Winnipeg-born musician who now calls Las Vegas home has toured the likes of Slash, Gene Simmons, and Alice Cooper and is no stranger to the stage at the home of the Jets.

Fitz will be joined by guitarist Derrick Gottfried of Harlequin and bassist Chris Burke-Gaffney of The Pumps to help launch the Jets’ 2019-20 home season.

Fans are encouraged to show up early to catch the Jets’ first regular season warm-up at 6:30 p.m. and be in their seats for the special pre-game player introduction at 7 p.m.

