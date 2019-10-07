Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Service celebrating life of former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan set for Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 3:24 pm
Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan, centre, federal Liberal leadership candidate Paul Martin, bottom, and Nova Scotia Justice Minister Jamie Muir, right, attend a memorial service for former Nova Scotia premier John Savage in Halifax on Friday, May 16, 2003.
Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan, centre, federal Liberal leadership candidate Paul Martin, bottom, and Nova Scotia Justice Minister Jamie Muir, right, attend a memorial service for former Nova Scotia premier John Savage in Halifax on Friday, May 16, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Nova Scotia government says a celebration of the life of former premier and senator John Buchanan will be held Friday at Dalhousie University’s Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

Buchanan, who served as premier from 1978 to 1990, winning four consecutive majorities, died Thursday at the age of 88.

READ MORE: Former N.S. premier John Buchanan dies at 88

A live webcast of the celebration service, which is to begin at 1 p.m., will be available at novascotia.ca.

As well, a book of condolences is available in the foyer at the provincial legislature in Halifax for Nova Scotians wanting to write messages to the family.

N.S. legislative assembly members paid tribute to former premier John Buchanan
N.S. legislative assembly members paid tribute to former premier John Buchanan

People wishing to leave messages of condolence can also do so online at novascotia.ca/prot.

Story continues below advertisement

Buchanan, who is survived by his wife Mavis and five children, was a Halifax lawyer before entering politics.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Nova ScotiaDalhousie UniversityPremierSenatorjohn buchananProvincial Legislature
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.