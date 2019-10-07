Service celebrating life of former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan set for Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government says a celebration of the life of former premier and senator John Buchanan will be held Friday at Dalhousie University’s Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

Buchanan, who served as premier from 1978 to 1990, winning four consecutive majorities, died Thursday at the age of 88.

A live webcast of the celebration service, which is to begin at 1 p.m., will be available at novascotia.ca.

As well, a book of condolences is available in the foyer at the provincial legislature in Halifax for Nova Scotians wanting to write messages to the family.

People wishing to leave messages of condolence can also do so online at novascotia.ca/prot.

Buchanan, who is survived by his wife Mavis and five children, was a Halifax lawyer before entering politics.