Prolific Manitoba police dog tracks down man on the run for two years

Send this page to someone via email

Ceto has done it again.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) dog helped police capture a fugitive who had been on the run for more than two years.

Police from the Waywayseecappo detachment said they were given a tip about the man’s whereabouts, and when he fled through the basement window of a home, K-9 officer Ceto was hot on his trail, tracking him for 200 metres until he gave himself up.

Gary Shingoose, 34, of Waywayseecappo First Nation, faces a total of 23 charges, including assault with a weapon, failing to comply with sex offender registry, breaking and entering, and uttering threats. He will appear in Brandon court to face the charges.

By the beginning of August, Ceto had already been involved in over 30 arrests, and his prolific career as a police dog appears to be continuing into the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

0:29 Winnipeg Police Service welcomes newest K-9 recruits Winnipeg Police Service welcomes newest K-9 recruits