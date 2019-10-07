Menu

Blogs

Nighttime podcast recap: The Murder of Jason Barkhouse

By Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 6:36 pm
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle.
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

In this episode of the Nighttime podcast, host Jordan Bonaparte is joined by Frank Magazine crime writer Bev Keddy to discuss the still unsolved murder of Jason Barkhouse.

The last thing Jason Barkhouse’s girlfriend, Fern Casey, remembered in the early hours of June 26, 1980 was hearing the sound of footsteps, and seeing a dark figure enter the bedroom in which she and Barkhouse were sleeping.

READ MORE: Nighttime podcast recap: The Monster of the Miramichi (Aug. 12, 2019)

Hours later she regained consciousness, got dressed and walked across the road to the neighbours’ house after she couldn’t wake Barkhouse up. She doesn’t remember anything else, as she had a head wound.

The neighbour and his son went in to the small bungalow in East Dalhousie, Kings County and discovered a room covered with blood. Barkhouse, 27, was dead. He had been severely beaten.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite extensive investigation, the RCMP never learned who killed Barkhouse in his own bedroom. No one has ever been charged in his death.

Police release update on cold cases from the late ’90s
Police release update on cold cases from the late ’90s

Links:

Bev Keddy – @bevboy0223

Nightcap post show episode (Patron Exclusive) : patreon.com/nighttimepodcast

Original Nighttime two part series covering Allan Legere: https://www.patreon.com/Nighttimepodcast

Trial transcripts and evidence archive: http://www.unb.ca/fredericton/law/library/legal-materials/digital-collections/allan-legere/index.html

Credits:

Musical Theme: Shadowpasser by Vox Somnia https://voxsomniamusic.bandcamp.com/

Ambient Theme: Spooky Ambience by Paragon Cause https://paragoncause.bandcamp.com/

Contact

The views, information and opinions expressed during Nighttime podcast are solely those of the producer and/or the individuals involved in the production of Nighttime podcast and do not necessarily represent those of Curiouscast, its affiliate Global News nor their parent company Corus Entertainment. Curiouscast is not responsible and does not verify the accuracy of any statement made during Nighttime podcast. The producers and Curiouscast assume no liability for any statement or service made in connection with this podcast.

We LOVE that you are loving the “Nighttime” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Story continues below advertisement

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Nighttime and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Nighttime page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Spotify app, search for Nighttime and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Nighttime page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
Story continues below advertisement
