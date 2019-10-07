Nighttime podcast recap: The Murder of Jason Barkhouse

Send this page to someone via email

In this episode of the Nighttime podcast, host Jordan Bonaparte is joined by Frank Magazine crime writer Bev Keddy to discuss the still unsolved murder of Jason Barkhouse.

The last thing Jason Barkhouse’s girlfriend, Fern Casey, remembered in the early hours of June 26, 1980 was hearing the sound of footsteps, and seeing a dark figure enter the bedroom in which she and Barkhouse were sleeping.

Hours later she regained consciousness, got dressed and walked across the road to the neighbours’ house after she couldn’t wake Barkhouse up. She doesn’t remember anything else, as she had a head wound.

The neighbour and his son went in to the small bungalow in East Dalhousie, Kings County and discovered a room covered with blood. Barkhouse, 27, was dead. He had been severely beaten.

Despite extensive investigation, the RCMP never learned who killed Barkhouse in his own bedroom. No one has ever been charged in his death.

Bev Keddy – @bevboy0223

Nightcap post show episode (Patron Exclusive) : patreon.com/nighttimepodcast Original Nighttime two part series covering Allan Legere: https://www.patreon.com/Nighttimepodcast

