Work begins on Mac the Moose’s rack to reclaim title of tallest moose

It’s taken months, but Mac the Moose’s makeover is underway.
Mac has been without a rack since June, in the quest of reclaiming the title of the world’s tallest moose.
The moose lost that title when Storelgen was built in a small municipally in Norway more than four years ago.
Storelgen stood 30 centimetres taller than Mac, prior to the removal of its antlers.
YouTube’s Justin & Greg Show sparked a battle between Moose Jaw, Sask., and Norway, which gained international attention.
The back and forth lasted for a few months before Stor-Elvdal deputy mayor Linda Henriksen agreed to let Moose Jaw have the title back.
In a move to keep the competition peaceful, Moose Jaw will recognize Norway’s statue as the “shiniest and most attractive” moose in the world.
There was also talk of the two cities twinning, recognizing Norway’s constitution day on May 17, and celebrating the birthday of Norway’s moose on Oct. 16.
Mac’s makeover is expected to be finished by Oct. 10.
COMMENTS