Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Work begins on Mac the Moose’s rack to reclaim title of tallest moose

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 2:47 pm
Construction has started on Mac the Moose's antlers, which will once again give him the title of world's tallest moose. .
Construction has started on Mac the Moose's antlers, which will once again give him the title of world's tallest moose. . Dave Parsons / Global News

It’s taken months, but Mac the Moose’s makeover is underway.

Mac has been without a rack since June, in the quest of reclaiming the title of the world’s tallest moose.

READ MORE: Reclaiming Mac’s title of world’s tallest moose to begin with ‘antler-ectomy’

The moose lost that title when Storelgen was built in a small municipally in Norway more than four years ago.

Storelgen stood 30 centimetres taller than Mac, prior to the removal of its antlers.

Stor-Elgen, the world’s biggest moose.
Stor-Elgen, the world’s biggest moose. Linda Bakke Productions

YouTube’s Justin & Greg Show sparked a battle between Moose Jaw, Sask., and Norway, which gained international attention.

Story continues below advertisement

The back and forth lasted for a few months before Stor-Elvdal deputy mayor Linda Henriksen agreed to let Moose Jaw have the title back.

READ MORE: Norway and Saskatchewan officially declare truce to end moose war

In a move to keep the competition peaceful, Moose Jaw will recognize Norway’s statue as the “shiniest and most attractive” moose in the world.

There was also talk of the two cities twinning, recognizing Norway’s constitution day on May 17, and celebrating the birthday of Norway’s moose on Oct. 16.

Mac’s makeover is expected to be finished by Oct. 10.

Biggest moose battle continues with summit in Moose Jaw
Biggest moose battle continues with summit in Moose Jaw
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
YouTubeMoose JawNorwayMacMac the MooseWorld's Tallest MooseStorelgentallest mooseJustin & Greg Show
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.