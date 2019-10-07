Work begins on Mac the Moose’s rack to reclaim title of tallest moose

Send this page to someone via email

It’s taken months, but Mac the Moose’s makeover is underway.

WATCH: Mac the Moose said goodbye to his antlers on Wednesday in efforts to reclaim the title of the “World’s Tallest Moose.” Each antler weighs somewhere between 400 and 500 pounds. Mac’s transformation is expected to be complete by the fall. pic.twitter.com/KMLhWNryI2 — Global Regina (@GlobalRegina) June 5, 2019

Mac has been without a rack since June, in the quest of reclaiming the title of the world’s tallest moose.

The moose lost that title when Storelgen was built in a small municipally in Norway more than four years ago.

Storelgen stood 30 centimetres taller than Mac, prior to the removal of its antlers.

Stor-Elgen, the world’s biggest moose. Linda Bakke Productions

YouTube’s Justin & Greg Show sparked a battle between Moose Jaw, Sask., and Norway, which gained international attention.

Story continues below advertisement

The back and forth lasted for a few months before Stor-Elvdal deputy mayor Linda Henriksen agreed to let Moose Jaw have the title back.

READ MORE: Norway and Saskatchewan officially declare truce to end moose war

In a move to keep the competition peaceful, Moose Jaw will recognize Norway’s statue as the “shiniest and most attractive” moose in the world.

There was also talk of the two cities twinning, recognizing Norway’s constitution day on May 17, and celebrating the birthday of Norway’s moose on Oct. 16.

Mac’s makeover is expected to be finished by Oct. 10.

2:32 Biggest moose battle continues with summit in Moose Jaw Biggest moose battle continues with summit in Moose Jaw